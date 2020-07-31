-
-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 579-yard par-5 third, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, DeChambeau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeChambeau at 3 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.