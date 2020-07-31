In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, and Chez Reavie; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Koepka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 1 over for the round.