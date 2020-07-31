-
Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd sinks 50-footer for birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brendon Todd makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Todd finished his round in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Brendon Todd had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
Todd hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Todd's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.
