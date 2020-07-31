-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker’s nice approach leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brandt Snedeker lands his 173-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 64th at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Snedeker's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
