In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 79 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 113 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 66 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Horschel hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 87 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Horschel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Horschel to even for the round.