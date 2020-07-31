-
Bernd Wiesberger shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
Highlights
Bernd Wiesberger birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bernd Wiesberger makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Bernd Wiesberger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Wiesberger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Wiesberger had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Wiesberger's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Wiesberger's tee shot went 267 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 56 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 116 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Wiesberger to 3 over for the round.
