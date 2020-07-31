-
-
Andrew Landry shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
-
Highlights
Andrew Landry’s short game leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Andrew Landry gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Andrew Landry hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Landry hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Landry hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Landry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.