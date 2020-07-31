Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadwin's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at 1 over for the round.