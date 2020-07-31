-
Abraham Ancer shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Ancer his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 77 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 over for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 5 over for the round.
