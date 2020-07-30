-
Xander Schauffele posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Schauffele finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
