Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Simpson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Simpson's 229 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Simpson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.