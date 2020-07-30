-
Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
