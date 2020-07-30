-
Victor Perez shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Victor Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Perez to even for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Perez at 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Perez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.
