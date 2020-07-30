-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
Hatton got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hatton's 193 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hatton hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Hatton had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
