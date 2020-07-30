-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day in 77th at 4 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 187 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Duncan to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.