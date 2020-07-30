-
Strong putting brings Tony Finau an even-par round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tony Finau hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 36th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Tony Finau had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
