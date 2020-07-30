-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 59th at 2 over; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Chez Reavie, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 4 under.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
Fleetwood's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 132 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
