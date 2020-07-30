Tom Lewis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Lewis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lewis had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lewis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lewis to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lewis hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Lewis to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lewis's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lewis to 3 over for the round.