Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Sung Kang, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Im hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
After a 242 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Im's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
