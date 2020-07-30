  • Sung Kang shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang’s birdie putt from the fringe at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.