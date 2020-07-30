In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Max Homa; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Kang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kang to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kang's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kang hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.