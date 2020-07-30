-
Shaun Norris shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shaun Norris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Norris finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 4 under.
At the 401-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Norris stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Norris to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norris hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Norris to 2 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 3 over for the round.
