Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Shane Lowry had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Lowry hit his 96 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Lowry's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 90 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lowry's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.