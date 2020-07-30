-
Sergio Garcia comes back from a rocky start in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Highlights
Sergio Garcia birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Garcia finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Sergio Garcia suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sergio Garcia at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Garcia had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Garcia's 188 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
