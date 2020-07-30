-
Sebastian Soderberg shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sebastian Soderberg hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Soderberg finished his round tied for 59th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Brendon Todd, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, and Chez Reavie are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Soderberg's tee shot went 145 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Soderberg hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Soderberg to even-par for the round.
Soderberg got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Soderberg to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Soderberg chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Soderberg to 2 over for the round.
