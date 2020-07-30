-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at even for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Scheffler had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
