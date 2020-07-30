-
Ryan Palmer shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Palmer had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Palmer missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Palmer's tee shot went 186 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
