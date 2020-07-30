In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 91 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 2 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McIlroy to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.