Robert MacIntyre hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, MacIntyre hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, MacIntyre chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.

At the par-5 16th, MacIntyre chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

MacIntyre got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to even-par for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.