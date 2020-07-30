-
Rickie Fowler putts himself to a 6-under 64 in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Brendon Todd; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Rickie Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Fowler's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Fowler had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Fowler's 181 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.
Fowler missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Fowler to 7 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 6 under for the round.
