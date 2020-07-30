  • Rickie Fowler putts himself to a 6-under 64 in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler birdies No. 8 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.