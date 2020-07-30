In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

Cabrera Bello got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 310 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 125 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Cabrera Bello's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 401-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.