Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Max Homa, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

Mickelson tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.