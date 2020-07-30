-
Paul Casey putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Paul Casey's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
