In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

Reed got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Reed chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reed's 169 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

Reed tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.