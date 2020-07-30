-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Sung Kang, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 4 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Cantlay's 164 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
