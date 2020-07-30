-
Nick Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Taylor finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Max Homa, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Nick Taylor had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
At the par-5 third, Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
