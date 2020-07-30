-
-
Michael Thompson shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Michael Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 36th at even par; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson hit his tee shot 289 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.