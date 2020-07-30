In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Max Homa hit his 106 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Homa's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 under for the round.