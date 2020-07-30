-
Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Wolff hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, Wolff missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Wolff's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Wolff had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
