-
-
Strong putting brings Matthew Fitzpatrick an even-par round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 36th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Matthew Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matthew Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick's 173 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.