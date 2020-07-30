-
-
Matt Wallace putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Matt Wallace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Matt Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wallace had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.