In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round in 7th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Sung Kang, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kuchar's 164 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kuchar's 198 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.