In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 49th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Brendon Todd, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, and Chez Reavie are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Jones got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jones's 205 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Jones's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Jones's tee shot went 141 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Jones tee shot went 331 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 113 yards to the primary rough, and his third shot was a drop where he 0 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.