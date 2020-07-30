-
-
Marc Leishman putts himself to an even-par first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 36th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Marc Leishman's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Leishman hit his 99 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.