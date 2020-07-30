Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 10th at 2 under; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hughes went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hughes had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.