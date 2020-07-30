Lucas Herbert hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 48th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 7 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Sung Kang, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Herbert hit his 101 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Herbert had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, Herbert missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Herbert to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.