Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Louis Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oosthuizen had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Oosthuizen's 223 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.