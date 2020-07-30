Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 48th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 7 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Sung Kang, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 98 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Streelman's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.