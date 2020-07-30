-
Kevin Na shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
Na's tee shot went 281 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Na's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Na had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Na chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.
