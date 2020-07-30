-
Kevin Kisner putts himself to an even-par first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 36th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
Kevin Kisner got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.
Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kisner's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
