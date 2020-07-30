Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 13th at 2 under; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Chez Reavie, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.